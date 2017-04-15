Penguins' Tom Kuhnhackl: Skates without worry Saturday
Kuhnhackl skated with no apparent injury after taking a vicious hit in Game 2 on Friday against Columbus, Craig Custance of ESPN reports.
Kuhnhackl was cross-checked and then took a blindside hit near the head from Matt Calvert late in the third period of Friday's 4-1 win over the Blue Jackets. His full participation in Saturday's session likely lessens the odds of Calvert facing a suspension. In two games this postseason, Kuhnhackl has one assist and 11 hits.
