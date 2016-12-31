Kuhnhackl (lower body) won't play Saturday against Montreal, J-F Chaumont of the Journal de Montreal reports.

Kuhnhackl was able to log a full practice Friday, but evidently still isn't ready to return to game action. Either way, Kuhnhackl's continued absence likely won't impact many fantasy lineups, as his limited offensive upside -- five points in 23 games this season -- keeps him from being a practical option in most formats. The Penguins should release another update on the German forward's status once he's ready to return to the lineup.