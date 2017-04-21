Penguins' Tom Sestito: Sent down to minors
Sestito was reassigned to AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Friday.
Sestito will link up with the Baby Pens, who are kicking off their postseason against AHL Providence on Friday. With Pittsburgh having secured its spot in the next round, this move seems designed to get the veteran some much-needed ice time, with a recall coming once the Penguins know when they will be back in action.
More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
-
Roster Trends
Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...
-
Player news
Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...
-
Draft Prep: Goalie tiers
The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...
-
Draft Prep: Forward tiers
Where should you find your forwards of choice in your draft? Here's a guide on where players...
-
Draft Prep: Defenseman tiers
The blue line has dramatically more talent, and here's the way it breaks down tier by tier...
-
Draft Day Sleepers
Looking for a hidden gem on Draft Day? Look no further. Evan Berofsky has you covered with...