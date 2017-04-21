Sestito was reassigned to AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Friday.

Sestito will link up with the Baby Pens, who are kicking off their postseason against AHL Providence on Friday. With Pittsburgh having secured its spot in the next round, this move seems designed to get the veteran some much-needed ice time, with a recall coming once the Penguins know when they will be back in action.

