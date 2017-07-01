Penguins' Tom Sestito: Sticking around

Sestito re-signed a one-year, two-way deal with Pittsburgh on Saturday.

With the addition of Ryan Reaves, it seemed as though Sestito's time with Pittsburgh might come to an end as the organization's lone enforcer, but instead the 32-year-old will stay in the Burgh for another year. The bruising winger has played in just 17 NHL contests over the last two seasons and probably shouldn't be expected to log too many additional games during the 2017-18 campaign.