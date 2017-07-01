Penguins' Tom Sestito: Sticking around
Sestito re-signed a one-year, two-way deal with Pittsburgh on Saturday.
With the addition of Ryan Reaves, it seemed as though Sestito's time with Pittsburgh might come to an end as the organization's lone enforcer, but instead the 32-year-old will stay in the Burgh for another year. The bruising winger has played in just 17 NHL contests over the last two seasons and probably shouldn't be expected to log too many additional games during the 2017-18 campaign.
More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
-
Roster Trends
Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...
-
Player news
Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...
-
Draft Prep: Goalie tiers
The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...
-
Draft Prep: Forward tiers
Where should you find your forwards of choice in your draft? Here's a guide on where players...
-
Draft Prep: Defenseman tiers
The blue line has dramatically more talent, and here's the way it breaks down tier by tier...
-
Draft Day Sleepers
Looking for a hidden gem on Draft Day? Look no further. Evan Berofsky has you covered with...