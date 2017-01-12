Penguins' Trevor Daley: Back out there Wednesday

Daley (illness) is in the lineup for Wednesday's road matchup with the Capitals.

Daley missed Monday's practice but appears to have overcome the sickness with the help of a night's sleep. He'll join Kris Letang, who is also recovering from an immunological ailment, on the Penguins' first defensive pairing. While not contributing significantly in the point-department on the season, Daley does have four over his last seven games.