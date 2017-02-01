Penguins' Trevor Daley: Ends January on high note

Daley collected his fifth goal of the season Tuesday on a slap shot near the top of the right faceoff circle.

His ability to join the rush gives Pittsburgh yet another weapon in its arsenal. Daley saw time on the team's second power-play unit, along with fellow defender Kris Letang. Daley now has two goals and five points in 11 January contests.

