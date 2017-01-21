Penguins' Trevor Daley: Mini points run encouraging

Daley collected his fourth goal of the season on a season-high five shots in Friday's 7-1 win over Carolina.

The sniper's shot from the top of the slot was vintage Daley. He has four points in his last three games. Pittsburgh recently moved him to right defense, where he's said he's more comfortable, and the results are paying off.

