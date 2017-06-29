Penguins' Trevor Daley: On way out
Daley is unlikely to be back in Pittsburgh next season, Mark Madden of DK on Pittsburgh Sports reports.
Daley has been a great fit with the Penguins since coming over from Chicago via trade, but it's a numbers game for general manager Jim Rutherford, and the 33-year-old likely won't fit under the cap. Pittsburgh is already expected to spend the bulk of its approximately $19 million in cap space on Justin Schultz and Brian Dumoulin, which leaves Daley out of the equation. According to TSN's Pierre LeBrun, Detroit and Boston appear to be the leading candidates for the Toronto native's signature.
