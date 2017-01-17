Penguins' Trevor Daley: Pitches in three points

Daley collected three assists in a 8-7 win over the Capitals on Monday.

The veteran rearguard got in on the fun in this one, as he was one of six Penguins with multi-point showings. Daley now has 15 points in 38 games this season, and has been a useful fantasy asset behind studs Justin Schultz and Kris Letang on the Pittsburgh blue line.

