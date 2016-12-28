Penguins' Trevor Daley: Returning to action Wednesday

Daley (upper body) will return to Pittsburgh's lineup for Wednesday's game against Carolina, Dave Molinari of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Daley is expected to skate alongside Justin Schultz on the Penguins' top pairing in Wednesday's contest, and will likely also return to his role on Pittsburgh's second power-play unit against the Hurricanes. The 33-year-old defender has 11 points (three goals, eight assists) and 46 shots on goal in 31 games with the Penguins this season, making him a decent depth option in deeper leagues.