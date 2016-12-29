Penguins' Trevor Daley: Returns to depleted blue line Wednesday

Daley (upper body) returned to action Wednesday and assisted on the game-winning goal against Carolina.

The slick-skating defender perhaps returned early from injury, but with Pittsburgh playing without Kris Letang (lower body), Olli Maatta (illness) and Brian Dumoulin (jaw), his services firmed up the team's blue line. While Daley showed some rust, he did dish out a season-high three hits. He totaled just under 21 minutes (20:52) of ice time and now has four points in his last five games.