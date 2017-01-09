Penguins' Trevor Daley: Suffering from illness
Daley was held out of practice Monday with an illness.
While Daley hasn't been racking up the points like fellow defender Justin Schultz, he has been eating up big minutes in the absence of Brian Dumoulin (jaw). The 33-year-old trails only ironman Kris Letang for the team lead in ice time per game at 20:37. With Chad Ruhwedel (illness) also dealing with an ailment, the Pens could be forced to recall an extra blueliner from AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton ahead of Wednesday's matchup with the Capitals if one or both guys isn't healthy enough.
