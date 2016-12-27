Penguins' Trevor Daley: Taking steps toward return
Daley (upper body) took part in Tuesday's morning skate wearing a yellow no-contact jersey.
He hasn't played since leaving early against the Kings on Dec. 16. The timing of Daley's injury was particularly unfortunate, considering he was seeing time on the team's top power-play unit. The defenseman has tallied two assists on the man advantage in his last three full contests.
