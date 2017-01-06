Jarry was recalled from AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Friday.

Jarry's call-up certainly puts into question Matt Murray's (lower body) availability for Sunday's matchup with Tampa Bay. The 21-year-old Jarry was previously serving as the backup, but with Pens having been on their bye week, they didn't need to carry a third netminder. The British Columbia native is still looking to make his NHL debut, which could come during Pittsburgh's upcoming back-to-back Jan. 11 and 12 if Murray remains sidelined.