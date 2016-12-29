Jarry was recalled from AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Thursday.

With Matt Murray (lower body) classified as week-to-week, Jarry will presumably be the backup goalie to Marc-Andre Fleury while the Pens' regular starter remains out. The 21-year-old goaltender has put up solid numbers in the minors this season -- he has a .921 save percentage and 2.15 GAA to go with a 13-5-0 record. Depending on the way the schedule works out and how long it takes for Murray to come back, Jarry could be in line for his first career NHL start in the near future -- probably one of the back-to-backs the Penguins will play Jan. 11 and 12.