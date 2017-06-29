The Penguins are planning to give Jarry another year with the Baby Pens, which would require them to sign a backup goalie, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

With Marc-Andre Fleury now the starter for Vegas, Pittsburgh is without a veteran backup for No. 1 netminder Matt Murray. Jarry served as the reserve goalie during the playoffs when Murray was out with a hamstring injury, but he'll evidently be given time as the go-to guy with AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton. Several options are available for general manager Jim Rutherford, including Jonathan Bernier, Ondrej Pavelec and Brian Elliott.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
More NHL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
  • connor-mcdavid-1400.jpg

    Roster Trends

    Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...

  • logan-couture-1400.jpg

    Player news

    Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...

  • braden-holtby-1400.jpg

    Draft Prep: Goalie tiers

    The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...