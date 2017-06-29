The Penguins are planning to give Jarry another year with the Baby Pens, which would require them to sign a backup goalie, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

With Marc-Andre Fleury now the starter for Vegas, Pittsburgh is without a veteran backup for No. 1 netminder Matt Murray. Jarry served as the reserve goalie during the playoffs when Murray was out with a hamstring injury, but he'll evidently be given time as the go-to guy with AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton. Several options are available for general manager Jim Rutherford, including Jonathan Bernier, Ondrej Pavelec and Brian Elliott.