Jarry was sent back to AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Sunday.

Jarry has served in a backup role Saturday against the Canadiens, but will return to the team's AHL affiliate during the week break to get some reps in the cage. Unless Murray (lower body) recovers quicker than anticipated, Jarry will likely be recalled again prior to next Sunday's contest versus the Lightning.

