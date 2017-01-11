Jarry was assigned to AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Wednesday, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

The Penguins brought Jarry back from the AHL over the weekend to back up starting goalie Marc-Andre Fleury in Saturday's win over the Lightning. Jarry didn't end up seeing the ice in that contest, and it doesn't look like he'll be in line for any opportunities in the near future with Matt Murray (lower body) likely to be available in a backup capacity behind Fleury in Wednesday's match with the Capitals.