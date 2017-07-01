Penguins' Zach Trotman: Signs one-year contract Saturday
Trotman agreed to terms on a one-year, two-way deal with the Penguins on Saturday worth $650,000.
Trotman never cracked the lineup during his time with the Kings -- in large part due to an upper-body ailment that limited him to just nine minor-league outings -- as he last appeared in an NHL game when he was with Boston back in 2015-16. The hulking blueliner figures to spend much of the upcoming season in the minors, but could get called up for a few games in Pittsburgh.
