Lauzon was drafted 51st overall by the Penguins at the 2017 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday.
Clearly the Pens see something in Lauzon that the rest of the league did not. Ranked as the #143 overall North American skater by NHL Central Scouting, Lauzon has never posted more than 21 points in his junior career. Pittsburgh is clearly banking on some type of future development here. Lauzon's older brother, Jeremy, was a second-round pick of the Bruins in 2015.
