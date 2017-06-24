Lauzon was drafted 51st overall by the Penguins at the 2017 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday.

Clearly the Pens see something in Lauzon that the rest of the league did not. Ranked as the #143 overall North American skater by NHL Central Scouting, Lauzon has never posted more than 21 points in his junior career. Pittsburgh is clearly banking on some type of future development here. Lauzon's older brother, Jeremy, was a second-round pick of the Bruins in 2015.

CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
More NHL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
  • connor-mcdavid-1400.jpg

    Roster Trends

    Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...

  • logan-couture-1400.jpg

    Player news

    Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...

  • braden-holtby-1400.jpg

    Draft Prep: Goalie tiers

    The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...