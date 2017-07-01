Predators' Alexei Emelin: Sent to the Music City
Emelin (knee) was traded by Vegas to Nashville for third-round draft pick, Darren Dreger of TSN.ca reports.
Emelin was only in Vegas for a few days before getting traded, but he will now be the second Montreal defenseman to end up in Nashville in the past two years, joining former teammate P.K. Subban. The physical defender will likely fit into a bottom-four role in a stacked Nashville defensive core, but expect him to make a push for over 200 hits and 100 blocked shots, just as he has the past four seasons.
