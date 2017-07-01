Emelin (knee) was traded by Vegas to Nashville for third-round draft pick, Darren Dreger of TSN.ca reports.

Emelin was only in Vegas for a few days before getting traded, but he will now be the second Montreal defenseman to end up in Nashville in the past two years, joining former teammate P.K. Subban. The physical defender will likely fit into a bottom-four role in a stacked Nashville defensive core, but expect him to make a push for over 200 hits and 100 blocked shots, just as he has the past four seasons.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
More NHL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
  • connor-mcdavid-1400.jpg

    Roster Trends

    Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...

  • logan-couture-1400.jpg

    Player news

    Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...

  • braden-holtby-1400.jpg

    Draft Prep: Goalie tiers

    The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...