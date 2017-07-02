Predators' Anders Lindback: Returns to Nashville
Lindback signed a one-year, two-way contract with the Predators on Saturday, per CapFriendly. The deal is worth $650,000 in the NHL but just $100,000 in the minors.
His name should ring a bell for hockey enthusiasts that followed the NHL between 2010-16. Lindback had stints with the Predators, Lightning, Stars, Sabres and Coyotes, respectively, before joining Rogle BK in his home country this past season. A career backup, Lindback has a 45-58-8 record to go along with a 2.87 GAA and .904 save percentage over 130 career NHL games.
More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
-
Roster Trends
Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...
-
Player news
Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...
-
Draft Prep: Goalie tiers
The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...
-
Draft Prep: Forward tiers
Where should you find your forwards of choice in your draft? Here's a guide on where players...
-
Draft Prep: Defenseman tiers
The blue line has dramatically more talent, and here's the way it breaks down tier by tier...
-
Draft Day Sleepers
Looking for a hidden gem on Draft Day? Look no further. Evan Berofsky has you covered with...