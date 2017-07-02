Lindback signed a one-year, two-way contract with the Predators on Saturday, per CapFriendly. The deal is worth $650,000 in the NHL but just $100,000 in the minors.

His name should ring a bell for hockey enthusiasts that followed the NHL between 2010-16. Lindback had stints with the Predators, Lightning, Stars, Sabres and Coyotes, respectively, before joining Rogle BK in his home country this past season. A career backup, Lindback has a 45-58-8 record to go along with a 2.87 GAA and .904 save percentage over 130 career NHL games.