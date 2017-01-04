Predators' Anthony Bitetto: Back from conditioning assignment
Bitetto was recalled from his conditioning assignment Wednesday.
Bitetto has missed the past 15 games. The heavy-shooting rearguard is rounding out his recovery from a broken hand sustained at the end of November, but there's a chance that he sees playing time in the near future due to P.K. Subban expected to miss the next 2-to-3 weeks with an upper-body injury.
