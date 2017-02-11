Predators' Anthony Bitetto: Back to healthy-scratch status
Bitetto has been a healthy scratch the past three games.
Bitetto skated in 14 straight games during the month of January while Roman Josi was on the shelf with an upper-body injury; however, now that Josi has returned, Bitetto is once again the odd man out on the Preds' blue line. He should not be in anyone's fantasy lineup right now.
