Bitetto has been a healthy scratch the past three games.

Bitetto skated in 14 straight games during the month of January while Roman Josi was on the shelf with an upper-body injury; however, now that Josi has returned, Bitetto is once again the odd man out on the Preds' blue line. He should not be in anyone's fantasy lineup right now.

