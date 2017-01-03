Predators' Anthony Bitetto: Heading out on conditioning assignment
Bitetto (upper body) was sent down to AHL Milwaukee on Tuesday for a conditioning assignment.
Bitetto has played in just four games this season due to various maladies. While getting some playing time is a big step in the right direction, the blueliner remains on injured reserve and will need to be activated before he can suit up for the big team. Even once he's cleared, it's certainly not guaranteed that the 26-year-old will have a regular lineup slot; he may end up being a healthy scratch from time to time.
