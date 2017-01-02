Bitetto (broken hand) skated with the team at practice Sunday.

Bitetto continues to make his way back from the injury he suffered at the end of November, and remains on track for a mid-January return. That said, Bitetto had played just four games for the Preds prior to the injury, so it remains to be seen how much game action he will see going forward once he is healthy.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
More NHL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola