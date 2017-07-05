Watson has filed for salary arbitration, Adam Vingan of the Tennessean reports.

Watson played in career-high 77 games with the Predators during the 2016-17 campaign, compiling five goals and 12 assists, both of which were also new highs. Instead of agreeing to his current qualifying offer, Watson will instead file for arbitration with the hope of securing a better salary at the hands of a third-party arbiter. That hearing should be set for late-July, although the two sides can continue to negotiate a deal in the meantime.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
More NHL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
  • connor-mcdavid-1400.jpg

    Roster Trends

    Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...

  • logan-couture-1400.jpg

    Player news

    Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...

  • braden-holtby-1400.jpg

    Draft Prep: Goalie tiers

    The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...