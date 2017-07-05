Predators' Austin Watson: Files for arbitration
Watson has filed for salary arbitration, Adam Vingan of the Tennessean reports.
Watson played in career-high 77 games with the Predators during the 2016-17 campaign, compiling five goals and 12 assists, both of which were also new highs. Instead of agreeing to his current qualifying offer, Watson will instead file for arbitration with the hope of securing a better salary at the hands of a third-party arbiter. That hearing should be set for late-July, although the two sides can continue to negotiate a deal in the meantime.
