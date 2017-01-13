Watson opened the scoring with an unassisted goal early in the second period of Thursday's 2-1 victory over Boston.

He picked up a loose puck right in front of the Boston net and fired it home, giving him goals in three consecutive games. That's quite a leap in production for a guy who had only one goal and seven points in 35 contests previously, but it's not totally out of nowhere -- after all, the 24-year-old (who turns 25 on Friday) was the No. 18 overall selection in the 2010 draft and has thrice cleared 20 goals in the AHL. With a steady trickle of PIM to go with this offensive surge, he's carving out a degree of deep-league relevance.