Hunt was claimed off waivers by the Predators from St. Louis on Tuesday, Bob McKenzie of TSN reports.

Hunt snagged his lone goal of the season against Nashville earlier in the year, which evidently was a enough for the organization to pick him up. The 28-year-old was averaging a mere 13:36 of ice time per night with the Blues, but he'll likely slot right into the lineup for the Predators, given the number of injuries they have on the blue line. Hunt's not exactly a prospect at age 28, but he has a ridiculous 29 points in 23 AHL games this year (not to mention five in nine NHL games), so there's some fantasy upside here.