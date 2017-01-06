Jarnkrok notched a pair of third-period assists -- one on an empty-netter -- and went plus-3 with four shots in Thursday's 6-1 win over the Lightning.

Considering he had one whole point (an assist) and nine shots over the prior 11 games, this represents quite a departure from what Jarnkrok's been giving fantasy owners. In fact, he hadn't notched multiple points in a game since way back on Nov. 10, when he scored twice against St. Louis. Jarnkrok still has just 10 points in 38 games, leaving him with negligible value in the virtual game.