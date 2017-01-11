Jarnkrok scored shorthanded with just two seconds left in overtime Tuesday, securing a 2-1 win over Vancouver.

He skated just 11:46 of the game's nearly 65 minutes, but Jarnkrok was on the ice when it counted to blast a one-timer past Ryan Miller. With just 11 points in 41 games and wildly inconsistent ice time, Jarnkrok's still not much of a fantasy asset, and at 25 years old, he's not really a prospect either. He's just a skilled bottom-six guy who isn't quite good enough to be a top-six forward.