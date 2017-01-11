Predators' Calle Jarnkrok: Nets game-winner late in OT
Jarnkrok scored shorthanded with just two seconds left in overtime Tuesday, securing a 2-1 win over Vancouver.
He skated just 11:46 of the game's nearly 65 minutes, but Jarnkrok was on the ice when it counted to blast a one-timer past Ryan Miller. With just 11 points in 41 games and wildly inconsistent ice time, Jarnkrok's still not much of a fantasy asset, and at 25 years old, he's not really a prospect either. He's just a skilled bottom-six guy who isn't quite good enough to be a top-six forward.
More News
-
Predators' Calle Jarnkrok: First two-point game since November•
-
Predators' Calle Jarnkrok: Rare point in OT loss to Devils•
-
Predators' Calle Jarnkrok: Rips pair of goals in win over Blues•
-
Predators' Calle Jarnkrok: Demoted to checking-line role•
-
Predators' Calle Jarnkrok: Secures long-term contract•
-
Predators' Calle Jarnkrok: Receives qualifying offer from Predators•