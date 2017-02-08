Jarnkrok picked up a goal, an assist and a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's 4-2 victory against the Canucks.

Jarnkrok has managed three goals with seven points over his past six outings. He has emerged as a solid play in deeper fantasy pools, but he'll need to keep it up a little longer before he is a recommended play in leagues of 12 or fewer teams. DFS players will want to ride Jarnkrok until he cools off.