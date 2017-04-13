Predators' Calle Jarnkrok: Returning to action in playoffs
Jarnkrok (lower body) took line rushes and will draw into Thursday night's playoff opener in Chicago.
Jarnkrok is poised to return to action after missing the Predators' regular-season finale in Winnipeg. The 25-year-old is projected to center Nashville's third line with Kevin Fiala and James Neal on his wings. He'll look to build on his modest (but promising) 31 points in the regular season.
More News
-
Predators' Calle Jarnkrok: Sidelined for Saturday's game•
-
Predators' Calle Jarnkrok: Collects assist in Monday's win•
-
Predators' Calle Jarnkrok: Collects two helpers in loss•
-
Predators' Calle Jarnkrok: Playing more as Preds' No. 2 center•
-
Predators' Calle Jarnkrok: Pots another goal in Sunday's road win•
-
Predators' Calle Jarnkrok: Posts another multi-point game•
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
-
Roster Trends
Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...
-
Player news
Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...
-
Draft Prep: Goalie tiers
The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...
-
Draft Prep: Forward tiers
Where should you find your forwards of choice in your draft? Here's a guide on where players...
-
Draft Prep: Defenseman tiers
The blue line has dramatically more talent, and here's the way it breaks down tier by tier...
-
Draft Day Sleepers
Looking for a hidden gem on Draft Day? Look no further. Evan Berofsky has you covered with...