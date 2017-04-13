Jarnkrok (lower body) took line rushes and will draw into Thursday night's playoff opener in Chicago.

Jarnkrok is poised to return to action after missing the Predators' regular-season finale in Winnipeg. The 25-year-old is projected to center Nashville's third line with Kevin Fiala and James Neal on his wings. He'll look to build on his modest (but promising) 31 points in the regular season.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
More NHL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
  • connor-mcdavid-1400.jpg

    Roster Trends

    Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...

  • logan-couture-1400.jpg

    Player news

    Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...

  • braden-holtby-1400.jpg

    Draft Prep: Goalie tiers

    The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...