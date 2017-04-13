Jarnkrok (lower body) took line rushes and will draw into Thursday night's playoff opener in Chicago.

Jarnkrok is poised to return to action after missing the Predators' regular-season finale in Winnipeg. The 25-year-old is projected to center Nashville's third line with Kevin Fiala and James Neal on his wings. He'll look to build on his modest (but promising) 31 points in the regular season.