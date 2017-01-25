Predators' Calle Jarnkrok: Spins out two helpers
Jarnkrok handed out a pair of primary assists -- one shorthanded -- in Tuesday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Sabres.
He'd missed the scoresheet in six straight coming in, which is pretty emblematic of Jarnkrok's fantasy utility these days. He was thought to be showing some promise when he put up 16 goals and 30 points last year, but pitifully enough, he's well off the pace necessary even to match those marks this season. It's got to be a dark day in a deep league for you to rely on him in fantasy.
