Predators' Calle Jarnkrok: Stays hot with two-point night
Jarnkork scored a goal and collected a power-play assist during Tuesday's loss to Pittsburgh.
The 25-year-old forward entered the All-Star break with a two-game point streak, and his multi-point showing against Pittsburgh gives him two goals and three helpers over his past three games. Jarnkrok is a versatile player that can climb up and down the depth chart and play all three positions, but his time in a top-six role is likely to remain limited. He's still best utilized as a low-priced flier in daily contests and left to cavernous seasonal leagues at this point of the campaign.
