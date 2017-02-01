Jarnkork scored a goal and collected a power-play assist during Tuesday's loss to Pittsburgh.

The 25-year-old forward entered the All-Star break with a two-game point streak, and his multi-point showing against Pittsburgh gives him two goals and three helpers over his past three games. Jarnkrok is a versatile player that can climb up and down the depth chart and play all three positions, but his time in a top-six role is likely to remain limited. He's still best utilized as a low-priced flier in daily contests and left to cavernous seasonal leagues at this point of the campaign.