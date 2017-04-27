Jarnkrok did not take the ice for warmups ahead of Wednesday's Game 1 against the Blues and has been officially scratched from the lineup, Brooks Bratten of the team's official site reports.

Jarnkrok was present at the team's morning skate, so his absence from the lineup arrives as a bit of a surprise. The reasoning behind it remains a mystery, but a healthy scratch can't be ruled out as a possibility. Vernon Fiddler will take his place in the lineup Wednesday, making his next chance to dress Friday for Game 2.

