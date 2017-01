Bass, who had been playing for AHL Milwaukee -- a minor-league affiliate of the Predators -- will miss the rest of the season with a lower-body injury that required surgery.

Bass was scoreless in nine games with the Preds this season, and the physical pivot was on the scoresheet for a mere four points in 13 AHL contests. He has one year left on his standard two-way contract before he'll become an unrestricted free agent.