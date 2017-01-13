Predators' Cody McLeod: Acquired by Nashville in trade
The Avalanche traded McLeod to the Predators on Friday in exchange for forward Cody McLeod.
McLeod is a low-end winger in terms of offensive acumen, albeit with size -- he's 6-foot-2 and 210 pounds -- and physicality. Last season, he ranked 12th in the league by mashing opponents 240 times, so it's fitting that he's headed for Smashville.
