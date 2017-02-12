Predators' Cody McLeod: Placed on injured reserve Sunday
McLeod has been placed on injured reserve due to a lower-body injury, Robby Stanley of NHL.com reports.
It's unclear when exactly McLeod sustained this injury, but he'll head to IR going into Nashville's bye week. The timetable for his return is unclear at this point, but even if he does not return immediately once the Preds come back from the bye, he's not likely to missed by the majority of fantasy owners -- his 8:02 of average ice time has translated into just four points this season.
