Predators' Colin Wilson: Activated off IR
Wilson (undisclosed) was taken off injured reserve Tuesday, Adam Vingan of The Tennessean reports.
Wilson figures to slot back into the lineup against the Sabres on Tuesday not only in a top-six role, but also on the power play where he has notched three goals. Prior to getting hurt, the winger has managed a mere two points in his previous 10 outings and has given fantasy owners little reason to be utilized in their lineups.
