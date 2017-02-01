Predators' Colin Wilson: Collects two points against Pens
Wilson scored a power-play goal and added an assist during Tuesday's loss to Pittsburgh.
It was Wilson's first multi-point game since Dec. 13, and the offensive outburst improved him to seven goals and 20 points through 41 games for the campaign. Those numbers hardly move the fantasy needle, and Wilson is eyeing his second consecutive underwhelming season. There aren't many settings where he's a worthwhile own.
