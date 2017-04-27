Predators' Colin Wilson: Continues to be postseason force

Wilson scored the opening goal of Wednesday's Game 1 win over St. Louis on Wednesday.

After missing all of Round 1 with a lower-body injury, Wilson didn't waste any time reminding everyone that he's capable of upping his game in the playoffs. He's now scored 11 goals and 19 points through his past 21 postseason contests, and his two-way game will be a welcomed addition to the Nashville attack. Don't forget Wilson when you're looking for cap relief in daily contests.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
More NHL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
  • connor-mcdavid-1400.jpg

    Roster Trends

    Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...

  • logan-couture-1400.jpg

    Player news

    Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...

  • braden-holtby-1400.jpg

    Draft Prep: Goalie tiers

    The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...