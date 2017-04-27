Predators' Colin Wilson: Continues to be postseason force

Wilson scored the opening goal of Wednesday's Game 1 win over St. Louis on Wednesday.

After missing all of Round 1 with a lower-body injury, Wilson didn't waste any time reminding everyone that he's capable of upping his game in the playoffs. He's now scored 11 goals and 19 points through his past 21 postseason contests, and his two-way game will be a welcomed addition to the Nashville attack. Don't forget Wilson when you're looking for cap relief in daily contests.