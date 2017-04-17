Predators' Colin Wilson: Doubtful Monday

Wilson (lower body) was absent from Monday's morning skate, casting doubt on his status for Game 3 against Chicago, Adam Vingan of The Tennessean reports.

The one-time 20-goal scorer has yet to take the ice since suffering the injury sometime around April 4 and the team hasn't provided a timeline for his recovery. There is an outside chance that Wilson will make a shock return to the lineup, but expect Nashville to continue with the same group of forwards they have been using thus far in the postseason.

