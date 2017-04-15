Predators' Colin Wilson: Expected to miss fourth straight contest
Wilson (lower body) is likely to sit out for Game 2 against the Blackhawks on Saturday, as Adam Vingan of The Tennessean indicates that the Predators don't appear to be making any lineup changes among the forwards based off morning skate.
Wilson reportedly was omitted from the morning session, and now the veteran is bound to miss his fourth straight game, including two from the regular season. It'll be worth checking to ensure that Wilson isn't dropping goose eggs in your playoff pools.
