Predators' Colin Wilson: Injured Friday versus Panthers

Wilson exited Friday's game against the Panthers with an undisclosed injury and did not return, the Tennessean reports.

There was no official word following the game regarding the nature of injury, so it remains to be seen whether Wilson will miss any time as a result. Consider him day-to-day for now until the team releases further information. Wilson's next chance to suit up will come Sunday against the Blackhawks.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
More NHL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola