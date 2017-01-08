Predators' Colin Wilson: Misses morning skate Sunday
Wilson (undisclosed) was not on the ice for morning skate, Thomas Willis of the Predators' official site reports.
Wilson exited Friday's contest against the Panthers due to the undisclosed issue, leaving his status for Sunday's game unclear. His absence from the morning skate suggests he will skip the contest, but confirmation should arise closer to puck drop.
More News
-
Predators' Colin Wilson: Injured Friday versus Panthers•
-
Predators' Colin Wilson: Picks up two assists in win over Blues•
-
Predators' Colin Wilson: Misses practice Thursday after high stick to face•
-
Predators' Colin Wilson: Pots pair of goals•
-
Predators' Colin Wilson: Posts assist in loss to Hurricanes•
-
Predators' Colin Wilson: Produces goal in loss•