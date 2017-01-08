Predators' Colin Wilson: Misses morning skate Sunday

Wilson (undisclosed) was not on the ice for morning skate, Thomas Willis of the Predators' official site reports.

Wilson exited Friday's contest against the Panthers due to the undisclosed issue, leaving his status for Sunday's game unclear. His absence from the morning skate suggests he will skip the contest, but confirmation should arise closer to puck drop.

