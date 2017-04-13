Predators' Colin Wilson: Out for Game 1
Wilson (lower body) did not take pregame warmups, indicating that he is unlikely to play Thursday's opening playoff game against the Blackhawks.
Wilson was considered questionable going into Thursday night. On the bright side, Calle Jarnkrok (lower body) appears to be ready to return, so the Preds will likely gain back one of their regular forwards for the crucial playoff opener.
