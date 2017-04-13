Predators' Colin Wilson: Out for Game 1

Wilson (lower body) did not take pregame warmups, indicating that he is unlikely to play Thursday's opening playoff game against the Blackhawks.

Wilson was considered questionable going into Thursday night. On the bright side, Calle Jarnkrok (lower body) appears to be ready to return, so the Preds will likely gain back one of their regular forwards for the crucial playoff opener.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
More NHL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
  • connor-mcdavid-1400.jpg

    Roster Trends

    Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...

  • logan-couture-1400.jpg

    Player news

    Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...

  • braden-holtby-1400.jpg

    Draft Prep: Goalie tiers

    The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...