Predators' Colin Wilson: Participates in morning skate, but likely out Sunday

Wilson (undisclosed) took part in the team's morning skate Sunday but was not part of the lines. As a result, he will likely miss the evening's contest against the Wild.

Wilson's presence on the ice Sunday morning suggest he's nearing a return to the lineup, but it doesn't appear that will be the case until Tuesday at the earliest. Even when healthy, the 27-year-old winger remains a fantasy option mainly in deeper formats given his 17 points (six goals, 11 assists) through 38 gmes this season.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
More NHL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola