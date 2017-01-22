Predators' Colin Wilson: Participates in morning skate, but likely out Sunday

Wilson (undisclosed) took part in the team's morning skate Sunday but was not part of the lines. As a result, he will likely miss the evening's contest against the Wild.

Wilson's presence on the ice Sunday morning suggest he's nearing a return to the lineup, but it doesn't appear that will be the case until Tuesday at the earliest. Even when healthy, the 27-year-old winger remains a fantasy option mainly in deeper formats given his 17 points (six goals, 11 assists) through 38 gmes this season.