Predators' Colin Wilson: Ready to return for Game 1

Wilson (lower body) will return to Nashville's lineup for Wednesday's Game 1 against the Blues.

Wilson has missed the Predators' last six contests while recovering from a lower-body ailment, but he'll return to a bottom-six role for Game 1, skating with Colton Sissons and P.A. Parenteau on Nashville's third line. The 27-year-old winger was a solid contributor for the Predators this season, notching 35 points (12 goals, 23 assists) and 113 shots on goal in 70 games, so he could be a sneaky play in daily contests Wednesday.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
More NHL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
  • connor-mcdavid-1400.jpg

    Roster Trends

    Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...

  • logan-couture-1400.jpg

    Player news

    Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...

  • braden-holtby-1400.jpg

    Draft Prep: Goalie tiers

    The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...