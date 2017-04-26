Predators' Colin Wilson: Ready to return for Game 1
Wilson (lower body) will return to Nashville's lineup for Wednesday's Game 1 against the Blues.
Wilson has missed the Predators' last six contests while recovering from a lower-body ailment, but he'll return to a bottom-six role for Game 1, skating with Colton Sissons and P.A. Parenteau on Nashville's third line. The 27-year-old winger was a solid contributor for the Predators this season, notching 35 points (12 goals, 23 assists) and 113 shots on goal in 70 games, so he could be a sneaky play in daily contests Wednesday.
