Predators' Colin Wilson: Remains out Thursday

Wilson (undisclosed) is out of the lineup for Thursday's home contest with the Bruins, Adam Vingan of the Tennessean reports.

Wilson will miss a third consecutive game as he continues to be bothered by a mystery ailment sustained Friday against the Panthers. While there's been no word that Wilson is anything more than day-to-day, fantasy owners keeping tabs on his status should check back prior to the Preds' next game Jan. 14 in Colorado.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
More NHL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola