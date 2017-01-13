Predators' Colin Wilson: Remains out Thursday

Wilson (undisclosed) is out of the lineup for Thursday's home contest with the Bruins, Adam Vingan of the Tennessean reports.

Wilson will miss a third consecutive game as he continues to be bothered by a mystery ailment sustained Friday against the Panthers. While there's been no word that Wilson is anything more than day-to-day, fantasy owners keeping tabs on his status should check back prior to the Preds' next game Jan. 14 in Colorado.